Assam CM should apologize over his comment on Rahul Gandhi: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday said that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma should apologize to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remark questioning his parentage.
"I've no relation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, not even his party. He is an MP, who has a family history. Assam Chief Minister should apologize for his comment," the Chief Minister said while addressing a press conference.
On Saturday, Rao had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda to sack the Assam Chief Minister for his comments on Rahul Gandhi.
"PM Modi ji, is this the 'sanskaar' (etiquettes) or our Hindu ritual to question an MP about the identity of his father. This was done by your BJP Chief Minister. My head hangs in shame and my eyes are in tears after I heard this. This is not a good thing for the country," he had said.
"How can the Chief Minister of Assam talk like this? There is a limit to holding on to patience," Rao added.
