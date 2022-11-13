Assam CM urges youth to become part of country's 'start-up revolution'

Chief Minister Dr during a day-long visit to Kokrajhar district on Sunday attended the closing ceremony of the golden jubilee celebration of Gossaigaon College as the Chief Guest and later in the day, the third triennial conference of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) held at Chandrapara on the outskirts of Kokrajhar town.

Speaking at the event on Gossaigaon College premises, the Chief Minister lauded the role of the historic institute of higher learning, established in the year 1971, in the process of nation-building through its alumni who have excelled in their respective fields of occupation and expertise.

The Chief Minister exuded confidence that Gossaigaon College would continue to work towards the spread of quality education in the region, as it has been for the past 50 years of its existence. Referring to the Prime Minister's appeal of utilising the next 25 years as "Azadi ka Amrit Kaal" so as to ensure the nation reaches its rightful place on every front on crossing 100 years of Independence, the Chief Minister urged upon everyone associated with Gossaigaon College to ensure their institute plays its due role in it.

He further appealed to the teaching staff and the students to work towards transforming Gossaigaon College into a temple of wisdom and knowledge.

The Chief Minister promised to sincerely look into all the proposals received from the management of Gossaigaon College for its educational and infrastructural development.

He assured necessary measures for the start of post-graduate courses in all subjects and streams within a period of three years. He also announced a grant amounting to Rs 1 crore for the completion of the under-construction auditorium of Gossaigaon College.

Chief Minister Dr Sarma also urged upon the students of Gossaigaon College to inculcate and imbibe entrepreneurial spirit so that instead of becoming job-seekers, they can proudly establish themselves in society as job-creators.

Stating that there is no alternative to an innovation-led development model in the current scenario, Dr Sarma appealed to the students of Gossaigaon College to become a part of the start-up revolution that has been radically transforming the country's economy for the past few decades.

He spoke about the various initiatives such as venture-capital funds and tax sops to encourage start-ups and industrialization in the State.

Referring to technologies such as artificial Intelligence, big data, augmented reality, cloud computing, and advanced genomics as the future of start-ups in the country, the Chief Minister asked the Gossaigaon College administration to arrange the visit of its students to the incubation and innovation centres in various locations of the State. Such visits, he said, would act as a source of motivation for the students before they venture out to work in their field of education and interests.

Referring to Gossaigaon as one of the lesser developed areas of the State, the Chief Minister promised to draw up a concrete plan for infrastructural and other needs of the sub-division.At Gossaigaon, the Chief Minister was accompanied by Textile Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, MLA Jiron Basumatary, Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner Barnali Deka and others.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister also attended as Chief Guest the third triennial conference of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) held at Chandrapara in the district. Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Minister showered praises on the current Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) administration led by its Chief Executive Member (CEM) Promod Boro, who also happens to be the President of UPPL.

Referring to BTR as a glaring example of how a once restive region can transform itself into one of the most peaceful administered entities, the Chief Minister credited Promod Boro's leadership and the cooperation of the general public belonging to all ethnic communities inhabiting the 6th schedule area.

He appealed to the UPPL leadership to continue with the good work of the past couple of years, while assuring of all cooperation, including financial, from the government of .

He also stressed the need for proper and meaningful rehabilitation of all those who were affected by violence in the restive period of the Bodoland movement.

"All communities inhabiting BTR must forget the bitter experiences of the past and walk hand-in-hand towards a new dawn and era of peace and progress," said.

The Chief Minister also announced a grant of Rs 150 crore for the construction of a state-of-the-art sports stadium in Kokrajhar. This would be helpful in nurturing and recognising sporting talents among the youths of BTR, he said.

Textile Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal, and BTR Chief Promod Boro, among others, were present at the Chandrapara UPPL Conference.

