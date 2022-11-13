Rajasthan BJP committee meets in Jhunjhunu to discuss rallies, 2023 polls

BJP's working committee met in Jhunjhunu on Sunday during which the party leaders discussed various political and organisational issues, including a strategy for the 2023 assembly elections.

They also held detailed discussions on 'Jan Akrosh' rallies or 'rath yatras' which have been planned in all 200 assembly constituencies to corner the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government.

general secretary and incharge for Arun Singh said crime in the state was on the rise and citizens were suffering due to the Congress' "misrule".

"Rahul Gandhi is taking out morning and evening yatra but the in the state will be taking out Jan Akrosh rallies across all 200 assembly constituencies to spread the message to eight crore people in the state," he told reporters.

State general secretary (organisation) Chandrashekhar said a social media campaign in connection with the rallies will be run from November 25 to 30.

The state level 'rath yatra' will be flagged off in Jaipur on November 29 while district level yatras will be launched on November 30 and those at the assembly constituency level on December 1.

A political resolution was also passed during the meeting.

State president Satish Poonia, vice president and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, deputy leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Choudhary were present among others.

