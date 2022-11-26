BJP holds mega rallies, protests against JMM-led govt in Jharkhand

-
-
The BJP held mega rallies in Dumka and East Singhbhum districts of Jharkhand on Friday, appealing to the people to oust the JMM-led government in the state.
The 'Aakrosh Rallies' were part of the party's five-day state-wide protest against the government, which concluded on Friday.
Senior BJP leaders, including former chief minister Raghubar Das, former Union minister Jayant Sinha and Jamshedpur MP Bidyut Baran Mahato took part in the demonstration outside the East Singhbhum district collectorate.
Das, the BJP's national vice-president, claimed that the state government did not fulfil the "tall promises" that were made before the election.
He alleged that corruption was widespread in the state.
Hazaribag MP Jayant Sinha said the implementation of central welfare schemes was visible in the state but the state government lagged in development works.
Another rally was held in Dumka and it was led by BJP leader Babulal Marandi. He was accompanied by Dumka MP Sunil Soren and former Dumka MLA Louis Marandi.
Marandi alleged that illegal mining of coal, iron, stone and sands was rampant in the state.
"No development took place in the last three years. The UPA government has failed on all fronts," he claimed.
First Published: Sat, November 26 2022. 08:21 IST
