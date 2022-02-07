Bommai in Delhi to hold meeting with state MPs, meet FM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday is scheduled to hold a meeting with state MPs on various projects as well as call on central ministers, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during his two-day visit to the capital.

Bommai, who is scheduled to hold a meeting with state MPs in the afternoon at a hotel here, is expected to discuss issues related to central projects and the state budget to be presented next month, sources said.

The CM is also planning to meet the Union Finance Minister to discuss the state budget, financial condition and GST and other issues. He is also scheduled to meet the legal team representing the state in inter-water dispute cases, they added.

"I will also meet the legal counsels who are representing the state in inter-state water disputes. A few important decisions would be taken on the future course of action. I have sought appointment of Union Finance Minister. I intend to discuss the State budget, financial condition, GST and other issues," Bommai had told the media on Sunday in Bengaluru.

Bommai had also said that he had sought an appointment with the top brass of the party.

