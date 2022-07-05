Centre not allowing MCD polls; will approach court: Delhi CM in Assembly

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused the BJP-led central government of using force and hooliganism in not allowing MCD elections in the city and asserted that the AAP will approach the court to get the polls conducted on time.
Speaking in the Delhi Assembly on the second day of the monsoon session, Kejriwal claimed there are talks that Delhi might be converted into full Union Territory and then there will be no elections.
They (centre) are using force, hooliganism in not allowing MCD elections. We will have to approach the court to get MCD elections conducted on time and we will do it, Kejriwal said during a discussion.
After his speech, Kejriwal told reporters during the unification exercise of the three MCDs, the Centre had assured that a delimitation commission would be formed following which, elections will be held.
Over one and half a months have passed after the unification of the MCDs, but they have not formed the delimitation commission. They don't want elections to be conducted. This is against democracy. We will go to court on this if required, Kejriwal told reporters.
