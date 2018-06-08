Chidambaram lauds Pranab for praising Congress' ideology at RSS event

Senior leader and former finance minister P. on Friday lauded former President for highlighting Congress' ideology during his speech at the (RSS) event held on Thursday.

"Happy that Mr told the what is right about Congress' ideology. It was his way of saying what is wrong about RSS' ideology," tweeted.



Mukherjee's acceptance of the RSS' invitation to attend the Third Year (SSV) event led to backlash from the and others.

Earlier, had requested the former President to tell the what is wrong with their ideology.



"Now that he (Pranab Mukherjee) has accepted invitation there is no point debating why he accepted it. More important thing to say is, sir you have accepted invitation, please go there and tell them what is wrong with their ideology," Chidambaram said earlier at an event in Delhi.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee speaks during the closing ceremony of ‘Tritiya Varsha Sangh Shiksha Varg’, an (RSS) event to mark the conclusion of a three-year training camp for Swayamsevaks,

Meanwhile, Mukherjee while speaking at the RSS event in Nagpur said "We accept and respect our pluralism and celebrate our diversity. Our identity has emerged after a long drawn process of confluence and assimilation, the multiple cultures and faiths make us special and tolerant.



"Nation is defined as a large group of people sharing the same language, heritage. Nationalism is defined as identification oneself with one's own nation. Patriotism is defined as devotion to one's own country. We derive our strength from tolerance. We respect our pluralism. We celebrate our diversity. Intolerance will only dilute our identity. Any attempt to define our nation through religion, dogma or intolerance will only fade our existence," he added.



Besides Chidambaram, other leaders including and also lauded Mukherjee's speech at the event.