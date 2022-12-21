Govt shows '56-inch chest' to farmers, '0.56 inch to China': AAP leader

JUST IN
Business Standard

AAP leader Sanjay Singh took a dig at the government, saying the ruling dispensation shows its "56-inch chest" to farmers but it becomes "0.56 inch before China"

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: AAP leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, June 3, 2022. (PTI Photo
AAP Leader Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday took a dig at the government for not discussing in Parliament the border tension with China, saying the ruling dispensation shows its "56-inch chest" to farmers but it becomes "0.56 inch before China".

The AAP and several other opposition parties including the Congress, Janata Dal(United) staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the parliament premises, demanding a discussion on the border tension and the latest Chinese aggression in Arunachal Pradesh.

"The government is answerable to the people of this country and to parliament on the issue of tensions at the LAC (Line of Actual Control). This government boasts of its 56-inch chest in front of protesting farmers but it becomes 0.56 inch before China," Singh told reporters here.

"Import from China is increasing. Why the government is doing so? Our soldiers sacrificed their lives for safeguarding borders. Then why the government is promoting trade with China?" he asked.

Since the Winter Session started on December 7, Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the India-China border tensions and the Chinese transgressions.

Before the start of the proceedings of the Parliament on Wednesday, 12 Opposition parties including the Congress, CPI, CPI-M, RJD, JDU, Shiv Sena, DMK and NCP protested in front of the Gandhi statue, demanding a discussion on India-China border tensions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 14:34 IST

