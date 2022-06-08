Cong alleges horse-trading bid, seeks FIR against Chandra, BJP leaders

-
ALSO READ
Rajya Sabha elections: 4 BSP turncoats spell trouble for Rajasthan Congress
Rajasthan: Congress, BJP candidates to file nominations for RS polls today
Seechewal, Sahney file nominations for Rajya Sabha seats from Punjab
BJP first party since 1988 to cross 100-seat mark in Rajya Sabha
RS polls: Rajasthan BSP whip asks its 6 MLAs to vote for Subhash Chandra
-
The ruling Congress in Rajasthan on Tuesday night demanded registration of an FIR against Independent candidate Subhash Chandra and BJP leaders for alleged horse-trading attempts ahead of the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls.
Deputy Chief Whip of the Congress Mahendra Chaudhary wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner, demanding that an FIR be registered against Chandra, state BJP president Satish Poonia and other party leaders.
His letter came hours after the BJP sent a complaint to the Enforcement Directorate and the Election Commission over suspected horse-trading attempts and Chandra claimed that eight MLAs will cross vote in his favour.
He said that the Congress has 126 votes against 123 required to win three seats, while Chandra has 33 votes and he is short of eight MLAs to win.
Chaudhary alleged that the BJP and Chandra are trying to win the seat by misusing central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate, therefore a complaint was sent to it by the party.
Elections on four seats will take place on June 10. The Congress has fielded three candidates, BJP one and the BJP and RLP have supported media baron Subhash Chandra who is contesting elections as an Independent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU