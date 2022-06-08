Cong alleges horse-trading bid, seeks FIR against Chandra, BJP leaders

The ruling in on Tuesday night demanded registration of an FIR against Independent candidate and leaders for alleged horse-trading attempts ahead of the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls.

Deputy Chief Whip of the Mahendra Chaudhary wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner, demanding that an FIR be registered against Chandra, state president Satish Poonia and other party leaders.

His letter came hours after the sent a complaint to the Enforcement Directorate and the Election Commission over suspected horse-trading attempts and Chandra claimed that eight MLAs will cross vote in his favour.

He said that the has 126 votes against 123 required to win three seats, while Chandra has 33 votes and he is short of eight MLAs to win.

Chaudhary alleged that the BJP and Chandra are trying to win the seat by misusing central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate, therefore a complaint was sent to it by the party.

Elections on four seats will take place on June 10. The Congress has fielded three candidates, BJP one and the BJP and RLP have supported media baron who is contesting elections as an Independent.

