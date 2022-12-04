Congress steering panel meet today to decide plenary session date, venue

The first meeting of the steering committee constituted by party chief will be held here on Sunday to decide the schedule and venue for its plenary session besides holding discussions on organisational matters.

The steering committee was formed in place of the working committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, after Kharge took charge as the new chief last month.

"There is a meeting of the steering committee. Its main purpose is to decide the dates of the plenary session and where it should be held and there will be a discussion on this issue," AICC general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh told reporters on Saturday.

During the all-important steering committee meeting, discussions on several organisational matters would also be taken up, party sources said.

All members of the CWC were made part of the steering committee soon after Kharge assumed charge as the president.

Kharge's election as the Congress president will be ratified at the party's plenary session, which is likely to be held in February or March next year, and the dates for it could be finalised during the meeting.

Kharge was the first non-Gandhi to be elected as the Congress president after a gap of 24 years in a direct contest for the top party post.

More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates are likely to attend the party's plenary session.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)