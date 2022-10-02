JUST IN
Tharoor backers: 2 ex- union ministers, G-23 leader among 60 signatories
Kharge resigns in Rajya Sabha; Digvijaya, Tiwari in race to replace him
New AICC president will be remote control of Nehru family: Pralhad Joshi
Modi knelt down because he wanted to appear humbler than me: Gehlot
Congress poll: Tripathi's nomination rejected, it's Kharge vs Tharoor
Bharat Jodo Yatra enthuses Cong workers, but will it translate into votes?
Bouncing back from 2020 crisis, Kamal Nath revives party cadres for 2023
Gehlot's desert storm may just sweep away Congress's gains in Rajasthan
Rajasthan casts dark shadow as Kharge looks set to be Congress President
RJD Bihar chief says he never gave timeline of Nitish Kumar leaving CM post
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Samajwadi Party a perfect example of dynasty politics: BJP leader
Business Standard

Congress will continue to raise corruption issue: Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi discussed the prevailing situation in the country with intellectuals and prominent persons from the fields of culture and performing arts in the region

Topics
Karnataka | Rahul Gandhi | Congress

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi (Photo: ANI)

Pushing forward Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi discussed the prevailing situation in the country with intellectuals and prominent persons from the fields of culture and performing arts in the region.

Setting out from Tondavadi Gate in Gundlupet on Saturday, Rahul walked for around 13 km.

"The Karnataka Congress has exposed the '40 per cent' BJP state government time and again. The state government is riddled with corruption and their very own ministers and MLAs are admitting to this very fact. The state Congress unit will continue to raise the issues of corruption, violence and unemployment and will also strive to find solutions to the same," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will move through Nanjungud and reach Mysore over the next few days. In the next three weeks, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to traverse around 500 km in Karnataka.

--IANS

pvn/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Karnataka

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 07:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU