Delhi mayor meets A&C dept officials, reviews property tax schemes

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday chaired a meeting with officials of the assessment and collection (A&C) department of the municipal corporation, and reviewed schemes related to property tax, her office said.

During the meeting, senior officials apprised her about the status of revenue collection, tax policies and challenges faced by the department over the years, they said.

The mayor discussed and reviewed various initiatives of the A&C department to optimise revenue generation through and ongoing schemes like amnesty scheme and Samriddhi scheme of the department, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by MCD's Assessor and Collector Kunal Kashyap and other senior officials of the department.

She was also briefed about the citizen-centric measures undertaken by the department to facilitate smooth collection through its online portal.

The mayor emphasised on the need to give wide publicity to the people friendly schemes like Samriddhi scheme, amnesty scheme, it said.

On Tuesday, the mayor also inspected Mata Gujri Hospital, Tilak Nagar, in MCD's West Zone.

The mayor took stock of medical facilities and services being provided at the hospital, her office said in a statement.

Along with MLA Tilak Nagar Jarnail Singh, zonal DC Sandeep Kumar, DC (Health) Pradeep Kumar, local councillor Ashok Maanu, senior officials of the hospital administration were also present on the occasion.

