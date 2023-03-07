JUST IN
Excise policy scam case: BJP burns effigies of AAP leaders across Delhi
Leader or the ideology: What should Congress party members abandon?
BJP likes to believe it will be in power eternally: Rahul Gandhi in London
PM defamed country abroad: Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's speeches in UK
Congress has lost opportunity by not supporting Oppn over Adani issue: AAP
Cannot give DA on par with Centre even if protestors behead me: Mamata
Manik Saha gets second term as Tripura CM, swearing-in on March 8
No person involved in looting public money will be spared: Punjab CM
Don't betray India, says Anurag Thakur to Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders
Will ensure MVA contests Maha assembly and LS polls together: Sharad Pawar
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Karnataka bribery case: Accused MLA Madal likely to be expelled from BJP
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Bulk of over Rs 12,000 cr electoral bonds sold donated to BJP: Chidambaram

He further slammed the corporates for donating money through electoral bonds to the government

Topics
Electoral Bond | BJP | P Chidambaram

ANI 

P Chidambram
Photo: Dalip Kumar

Former Union Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram has alleged that the bulk of the amount of over Rs 12,000 crore electoral bonds sold so far has been donated to the BJP anonymously.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the Congress leader said, "Over Rs 12,000 crore worth Electoral Bonds sold so far. The bulk of the amount has been purchased by corporates and donated to the BJP anonymously."

He further slammed the corporates for donating money through electoral bonds to the government.

"Why are corporates so eager to donate through the non-transparent Electoral Bonds mechanism? Corporates do not donate through Electoral Bonds because they love democracy. Corporate donation is the way to express their thanks to the Government for the numerous favours they had got in the past years. It is a neat arrangement. Favours are done quietly. Rewards are received secretly. Long live our anonymous Democracy," he added.

The eectoral bonds scheme was floated by the NDA government in 2018 to cleanse the system of political funding in the country.

Electoral bonds have been pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency in political funding.

The electoral bonds can be purchased by a person who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Only the political parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951) and which secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last General Election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of the State, will be eligible to receive the electoral bonds.

The electoral bonds will be encashed by an eligible political party only through a bank account with the authorised bank.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on electoral bond

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 11:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU