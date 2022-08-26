Education in AAP govt's words, liquor in work: BJP's Anurag Thakur

-
ALSO READ
"Will Sisodia too lose memory?" Anurag Thakur attacks CM Kejriwal
CBI raids Manish Sisodia's house; 'We welcome them', says CM Kejriwal
Time to raise a toast to liquor stocks? Selectively, say analysts
Kejriwal a 'kingpin' in Delhi's 'liquor scam': BJP's Anurag Thakur
Broadcast Seva Portal's launch will help in doing business- Anurag Thakur
-
Education may feature prominently in the words of the Aam Aadmi Party but it is "liquor" which drives their work, Union minister Anurag Thakur said on Friday as the BJP kept its attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia over the alleged excise scam.
He said the AAP government in Delhi did not make "pathshala" (schools) but opened many "madhushala" (liquor vends) and questioned the "silence" of Kejriwal and Sisodia to the queries raised by him over the "scam", now being probed by the CBI.
"The liquor scam has unmasked the AAP and showed how it is neck-deep in corruption. Why are its leaders not answering the questions raised by us over its excise policy," Thakur said.
The AAP government should answer as to why Rs 144 crore was returned to liquor dealers besides Rs 30 crore earnest money, he asked.
"If the excise policy was correct, then why was it withdrawn? The truth is serious corruption has occurred. Their health minister is in jail on corruption charges and the 'liquor minister' is under probe. What kind of impact such a minister will have on education," Thakur said.
Sisodia is in charge of excise as well as education ministries.
If a minister is busy expanding liquor stores, then can he be expected to focus on education, Thakur said.
With the AAP government claiming to have made a big impact on the education sector, he said, "Education is in their words while it is liquor which drives their work.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU