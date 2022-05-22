Entry to religious institutions should be allowed after an age: Assam CM

-
ALSO READ
Madras HC dismisses plea seeking to ban religious attire in schools
Law should be made against wrongful religious conversions, says Kejriwal
Uttarakhand govt scraps Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board law
Assam floods: 14 people dead, over 800,000 affected in 29 districts
Assam: Headway likely in boundary row, big boost to connectivity expected
-
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that entry to religious institutions like Madrasas should only be allowed at an age at which students can take their own decisions.
Talking to media persons here, Sarma said, "Madrasa should be a system of education that can give students the choice to do anything in the future. Entry to any religious institution should be at an age where they can make their own decisions."
Notably, in March the Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that "anti-national activities" are going on in many of the private madrassas in the state and urged the administration to "keep a close watch if education is imparted in those private madrassas on the lines of government madrassas".
They had alleged that Islamic terror outfit 'Al-Qaida in Indian Subcontinent' (AQIS) has sprung up in the Madrassas situated in char-chapori (riverine) areas in the form of sleeper cells covering a wide network and the process has caught pace in the past couple of years.
Referring to the arrest of five youths from Barpeta district's Chakaliyapara Madrassa by Assam Police recently, the BJP said, "this has exposed the wide network of the extremist outfit in the majority of the madrassas in the char-chapori areas of the state."
In February, Gauhati High Court upheld the constitutional validity of the Assam Repealing Act 2020 to repeal the Madrassa Education Procincialisation Acts.
The division bench comprising Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Soumitra Saikia observed that the State-funded Madrassas are minority institutions and were established and administered by the minority is only a claim that carries no foundation and is hence not acceptable.
The Assam government had brought a law that converted all the State-run madrassas into upper primary, high and higher secondary schools.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU