Business Standard

Erode bypoll win shows confidence of people in DMK govt: TN CM Stalin

CM said that Tamil Nadu is a well developed state for industrial development which is giving job opportunities to people from all states

ANI 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (PTI Photo)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said that the victory of DMK alliance in the recenlty held Erode bypolls had shown the confidence people had in the ruling government.

"The victory of DMK alliance victory in the Erode bypolls had shown the confidence the people had in the state govt, " Stalin said.

CM Stalin was addressing weavers thanks giving ceremony at Karumathpatti on the outskirts of Coimbatore for providing 100 units of free electricity to weavers in Tamil nadu.

CM said that Tamil Nadu is a well developed state for industrial development which is giving job opportunities to people from all states.

"DMK govt is our govt and people's government," he said.

Adding further he promised that a New textile park will be set up in Western Tamil Nadu.

The ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) retained the Erode East by-poll segment with an emphatic win against the K Palaniswami-led AIADMK.

After the results, MK Stalin said, "It's a big victory for UPA Alliance candidate EVKS Elangovan in Erode East Assembly byelection. I would like to thank the people on behalf of the DMK party who voted for our alliance candidate."

The voting in all these assembly constituencies was held on February 27. In Tamil Nadu's Erode East Assembly bypolls, a total of 77 candidates across political affiliations were vying for the prized assembly constituency.

The byelection was necessitated by the death of Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa earlier this year. Thirumahan, son of Elangovan, died of a cardiac arrest on January 04 at the age of 46.

Erode recorded 74 per cent voting when it went to the polls.

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 07:35 IST

