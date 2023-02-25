JUST IN
India's global lithium dreams take shape in Vaishno Devi's shadow
Cong likely to propose legislation against hate crimes at plenary session
Explainer: How lithium reserves can help speed up India's EV dream
Why India must put lithium reserves to commercial production soon
NGT forms panel to look into petition claiming illegal manufacture of acid
Erode bypoll: Stalin hits campaign trail for DMK on last day of campaigning
EC orders sealing of India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya in view of polls
NEP has reoriented education system according to future demands: PM Modi
Give us fair price or permission to commit suicide, say Nashik farmers
People buy iPhones, use Internet data, play games & yet oppose property tax
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
EC orders sealing of India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya in view of polls
icon-arrow-left
NGT forms panel to look into petition claiming illegal manufacture of acid
Business Standard

Erode bypoll: Stalin hits campaign trail for DMK on last day of campaigning

Chief Minister M.K Stalin hit the campaign trail for the Erode East bypoll's DMK front candidate and senior Congress leader, E.V.K.S. Elangovan at Sampath Nagar, the last day of the electioneering

Topics
DMK | bypolls | M K Stalin

IANS  |  Chennai 

DMK releases manifesto for Tamil Nadu elections | Photo: ANI

Chief Minister M.K Stalin hit the campaign trail for the Erode East bypoll's DMK front candidate and senior Congress leader, E.V.K.S. Elangovan at Sampath Nagar on Saturday, the last day of the electioneering.

The election for by-election is scheduled for February 27 followed by counting of votes on March 2.

The AIADMK-led front and the DMK-led front are in a direct confrontation with DMDK of Vijayakanth and N.T.K. of Seeman putting up a brave fight.

Chief Minister Stalin is the main attraction in the last leg of the campaign at the Erode East bypoll. Stalin commenced his campaigning in the constituency after reaching the city on Friday night.

The young scion of the Karunanidhi family and the state minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Udayanidhi Stalin had hit the road during the past few days campaigning for the DMK front candidate Elangovan.

Elections to the Erode East Assembly constituency was necessitated by the passing away of E. Thirumahan Everaa of the Congress on January 4.

Father of Thirumahan Everaa and former Union minister, EVKS Elangovan is contesting the seat. The AIADMK has fielded former MLA, K. S. Thenarasu who is a former legislator from the constituency.

The AIADMK is in a sticky wicket over the infighting in the party and the Supreme Court of India has on Wednesday given an order in favour of Edappadi K. Palaniswami(EPS) and allowed him to continue as the general secretary of the AIADMK.

--IANS

aal/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on DMK

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 11:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU