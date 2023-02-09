Govt to bring anti-copying law soon; youths shouldn't be misled: CM Dhami

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday appealed to the not to let themselves be misled by anyone saying efforts are on to ensure that recruitment examinations are held in the state in a transparent way.

"We are soon going to bring the strictest anti-coyping law in the country. It will be ensured that use of unfair means in recruitment examinations stops completely and they are held in a transparent manner. We will see to it that no injustice is done to the youth," Dhami said.

Unemployed youths had staged a dharna and demonstration here on Wednesday demanding a CBI probe into irregularities in different recruitment examinations held by the Public Service Commission.

"Our is making decisions in favour of the . We have granted reservation to our sisters and daughters in jobs. Everyone's interest will be protected. My request to the is that they should not allow themselves to be misled by anyone," he said.

The state has got irregularities in recruitment examinations thoroughly probed and the guilty have been sent behind bars, the chief minister said.

"Unlike the previous government, we have not covered up the recruitment scams. We have had them probed and sent the guilty to jail," he said.

Earlier in the day, the BJP also asked the youth of the state not to worry about their future saying it is secure in the hands of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who is "taking steps to root out corruption".

The party asked them to focus on their studies and prepare themselves for the competitive examinations to build their future instead of resorting to "agitations under the influence of anyone".

"The youth have no reason to worry about their future. It is safe in the hands of the chief minister who has sought to know the status of vacancies in different government departments. Thousands of recruitment opportunities await the youth," state BJP media incharge Manveer Chauhan said.

"The Congress had grown a tree of corruption. Its branches have extended to every part of the state. The chief minister is trying to root it out. The youth should have patience and wait for the announcement of bumper vacancies by different government departments," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)