Hope Amarinder Singh will not take any step which may harm Congress: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday expressed hope that senior Congress leader captain Amarinder Singh would take no step which may harm the party.
He, in a statement posted on Twitter, said the Congress high command has taken the decision in the interest of the party on the basis of the feedback received from MLAs and the public.
"Captain Saheb is a respected leader of the party and I hope that he will continue to work while keeping the interest of the party ahead," Gehlot tweeted.
Singh resigned as the Punjab chief minister on Saturday after an internal tussle with the MLAs.
