Hope Amarinder Singh will not take any step which may harm Congress: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister on Sunday expressed hope that senior leader would take no step which may harm the party.

He, in a statement posted on Twitter, said the high command has taken the decision in the interest of the party on the basis of the feedback received from MLAs and the public.

"Captain Saheb is a respected leader of the party and I hope that he will continue to work while keeping the interest of the party ahead," Gehlot tweeted.

Singh resigned as the chief minister on Saturday after an internal tussle with the MLAs.

