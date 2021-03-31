Govts should think beyond loan waivers, says VP Venkaiah Naidu

-
ALSO READ
Don't lower guard in fight against Covid-19: VP Naidu urges people
Bharat Biotech's top brass calls on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu
Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates new facilities at CREST campus in Bengaluru
Physical fitness, desi food helped me beat Covid-19: Venkaiah Naidu
Uttarakhand floods: Vice President prays for safety of those affected
-
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday underlined the need for "much-needed" reforms in agriculture sector to improve the status of farmers and asked the governments to think beyond loan waivers, saying the farming community needs support in the form of infrastructure and power supply than just doles.
He also called for cooperative action to achieve this, and a dialogue with farmers and agricultural scientists to design a system that delivers tangible results to the farming community.
Expressing happiness over enterprising youth returning to villages and introducing advanced techniques in agriculture, the vice president said this is an encouraging trend and must be further accelerated.
He underscored that agri-entrepreneurship is an effective way to gainfully and sustainingly employ and leverage India's demographic dividend.
Naidu also suggested top priority and coordinated action by both the Centre and the states to bring in reforms.
The vice president also suggested that the 4 Ps--Parliament, political leaders, policymakers and press -- must proactively adopt a positive bias towards agriculture, an official statement said.
"In fact, a radical shift in making agriculture profitable is the need of the hour. We must also ensure that the growth is steady and sustainable," he said.
He made these remarks at the release of a book on agriculture in India in Hyderabad.
Suggesting that the Centre and states should give a helping hand to farmers, he advised governments to think beyond loan waivers, the statement said. Farmers need timely and affordable credit, assured and quality power, infrastructure support like godowns and marketing facilities, more than just doles, Naidu remarked, according to the statement.
The vice president suggested that the problems that are holding back Indian farmers from realising their full potential must be identified, adding "we can't continue with business as usual".
Referring to key issues affecting agricultural productivity such as the decreasing size of land holdings, continued dependence on the monsoon, inadequate access to irrigation and lack of access to formal agricultural credit, he said "as a result of these factors, agriculture is not seen as a profitable venture".
Naidu observed that many people are leaving agriculture and migrating to urban areas because it is not remunerative, because of rising input costs and unfavourable market conditions.
The vice president called for long-term policy changes like governance and structural reforms to make agriculture viable.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU