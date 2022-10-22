Hefty loss to MCD due to parking fee collection irregularities, alleges AAP

JUST IN
No fine for flouting traffic rules in Gujarat during Diwali; Owaisi slams
The AAP on Saturday claimed that the MCD suffered a big "loss to its exchequer" due to irregularities in the collection of parking fees and alleged the involvement of senior BJP leaders

Arvind Kejriwal | AAP government | MCD

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The AAP on Saturday claimed that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) suffered a big "loss to its exchequer" due to irregularities in the collection of parking fees and alleged the involvement of senior BJP leaders.

At a press conference here, the AAP's MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak demanded that the lieutenant governor order an investigation into it, according to a party statement.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) allegation came ahead of the civic polls.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP or the MCD.

The BJP was in power in the three civic bodies in Delhi before they were merged into the MCD.

"BJP-led MCD gave a tender to a company to collect parking fees; people paid Rs 1.5 crore in total, but the collected amount never reached the MCD," Pathak alleged.

The matter "went to the court", but the company did not pay the money, despite the court order in 2022. The MCD "suspended its licence" and "blacklisted" the firm, he claimed.

Owners of that company opened several other companies to "defraud MCD". As a result, MCD suffered a loss of Rs 6 crore, Pathak alleged.

"Is it possible to commit such a huge scam without involvement of senior BJP leaders? We will write a letter to L-G giving details of entire matter; we are optimistic that he will order an investigation and take strict actions against the culprits," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 22:17 IST

