Himanta demands arrest of Punjab CM for his role in PM's security breach

-
ALSO READ
Big challenge for BJP in 2022 to save Gujarat; win Uttar Pradesh again
Top BJP leaders to meet morcha chiefs ahead of Assembly polls in 5 states
BJP National Executive meet on Sunday, PM to deliver valedictory address
BJP chief in Lucknow to meet district council presidents, block chiefs
Ganga e-way project: PM Modi says UP will become India's most modern state
-
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday demanded the arrest of his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi for his role in the alleged conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the 'security breach' when he was visiting the northern state.
He also claimed that the Congress high command was a part of the alleged conspiracy to kill the prime minister
The demonstrators on the road who held up the prime minister's cavalcade at a fly-overf in Ferozepur for about 20 minutes on January 5 were "radicals". The protestors on the road were not farmers but supporters of Khalistan," he asserted.
Sarma, who is among the important leaders of BJP in the north east, claimed All evidence make it clear that Congress high command and the Punjab CM conspired to kill Prime Minister Modi ... He is involved in this international conspiracy supported by radical elements to kill our prime minister. He should be ,arrested for conspiring to kill the PM of our country.
A high-level enquiry should be conducted into the entire incident, he told a press conference here.
Sarma referred to a purported sting operation by a television channel in Punjab which claimed that the police had intelligence report on January 2 itself about an attempt to kill the prime minister and said if the Punjab police knew of the conspiracy, the chief minister of that state must also have known about it.
The sting operation has a DSP of Punjab Police CID branch clearly saying that he had reports on January 2 itself of a protest during the PM's visit that would threaten his life. The DSP had conveyed it to his senior officer also. But the police did not take any measure to protect the prime minister, rather they conspired against him, he claimed.
Sarma said that in the reported sting operation another official had said there was no instruction from the government to act against the attackers' and statements by Congress leaders after the incident indicate that they knew of the conspiracy.
Channi, he said, should have briefed the president or the prime minister on the incident, but he was "busy giving updates to Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders", who made insensitive statements' about it.
The union home ministry had called the incident a major security lapse.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU