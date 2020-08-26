Host of artistes join BJP, Congress ahead of Assam Assembly polls 2021

A host of artistes from diverse



fields in joined the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, a move that workers from both parties believe will add colour to the campaign for the 2021 assembly polls in the state.

While 42 singers, actors, dancers, music composers and artistes from other fields joined the Congress, 27 others joined BJP here.

The state chiefs of BJP and Congress, Ranjeet Kumar Dass and Ripun Bora respectively, were present in the mega joining ceremonies.

During the programme at the camp, musician Ajay Phukan released a song against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Apart from Phukan the others who joined the included singers Babu Barua and Nekibul Hussain, composer Chandan Kakati and actress Junjun Bora.

Leading flutist Dipak Sharma, popular singer Simanta Sekhar and actress Pranjana Dutta are among those joined the ruling BJP.

"It seems the election campaign this time will be very colourful. We will be able to hear good songs live from our favourite singers," one worker said.

A BJP leader echoing him said the "boring election campaign" will get a splash of colour and attract people due to the new entrants.

The election to the 126-member Assembly is due in March-April of next year. The 2016 elections gave a fractured mandate and no party has an absolute majority in the current assembly.

The BJP is the single largest party with 60 MLAs, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland Peoples Front have 14 and 12 MLAs respectively. The ruling coalition also has the support of an Independent MLA.

The opposition Congress has 23 MLAs, while the All India United Democratic Front has 14 in the assembly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)