I'm in favour of strong opposition in the country: PM Narendra Modi

-
ALSO READ
Sonia Gandhi meets Opposition leaders to chalk out common strategy
Budget 2022: Oppn slams it as 'Pegasus spin budget', 'zero-sum budget'
Opposition should come together, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
US in favour of negotiated end to Ukrainian war, says Congressman Ro Khanna
Winter session: Centre conspiring to divide Opposition, says Kharge
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed dynastic politics and said he favoured a strong opposition in the country.
Addressing an event at President Ram Nath Kovind's ancestral Paraunkh village, Modi said dynastic politics is throttling talent in the country.
He said those gripped with "parivarwad" (dynastic politics) are uniting against him, while people flay its ills.
He said dynastic politics must stop so that anyone born in a village can become the prime minister and or the president.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU