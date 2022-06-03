I'm in favour of strong opposition in the country: PM Narendra Modi

JUST IN
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed dynastic politics and said he favoured a strong opposition in the country.

Press Trust of India  |  Kanpur 

Addressing an event at President Ram Nath Kovind's ancestral Paraunkh village, Modi said dynastic politics is throttling talent in the country.

He said those gripped with "parivarwad" (dynastic politics) are uniting against him, while people flay its ills.

He said dynastic politics must stop so that anyone born in a village can become the prime minister and or the president.

First Published: Fri, June 03 2022. 17:10 IST

