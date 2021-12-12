Issue not cap colour, but how BJP tackles inflation, unemployment: Akhilesh

-
ALSO READ
Children dying of dengue but Yogi claiming 'all is well': Akhilesh
Mission UP in mind, SP holds cycle yatras; Akhilesh says will win 400 seats
RJD leader Lalu Yadav, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh meet in New Delhi
BJP MLA Rakesh Rathore meets SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, sets off buzz
Akhilesh trying everything to come back to power in UP, says BJP
-
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent 'red cap' remark saying that the issue is not the colour of the cap but how the BJP will tackle inflation, unemployment and hunger.
Addressing a press conference, Yadav said, "The question is not of the colour of the cap, but whether the BJP wants to address inflation, unemployment and hunger issues. When will the government with double engine make the road connecting Uttar Pradesh with Nepal?"
In a veiled attack on Samajwadi Party, Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday termed those with 'red caps' as red alert for Uttar Pradesh and said that they want to form the government in the state to show mercy to terrorists and set them free. "Today, the entire Uttar Pradesh knows well that those with red caps have been concerned with the red beacon, not with your miseries. Red caps people need power, for scams, to fill their coffers, for illegal occupations, and to give free hand to the mafia," PM Modi had said while addressing an event.
Red cap is used as a symbolic gesture of Samajwadi Party workers and leaders.
Slamming the BJP government in the state, Yadav said, "Today BJP wants to rule by intimidating and killing people like the British did. In the coming times, the public will work to teach a lesson to the BJP. Nowadays, CM is giving advertisements for giving tablets, smartphones in the newspapers. Which tablet were you (BJP government) giving for four and a half years?"
"This is a discriminatory government. When the Ambedkarites and the socialists sit together, the BJP is sure to be eliminated from Uttar Pradesh. There are many such incidents in UP that are questionable," SP chief said.
Lauding the party's efforts and future plans, Yadav said, "If the Samajwadi government is formed, then work will be done here to conduct all those examinations whose papers have been leaked and work will be done to give all the jobs which have not been given."
Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022.
Previously, in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU