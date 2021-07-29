Jharkhand Congress chief says party intact amid reports of horse-trading

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi the only one who can lead the Congress now: Bhupesh Baghel
BJP slams Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for his remark about PM Modi
Narada case: Political storm in WB after CBI arrests two TMC ministers, MLA
Jharkhand govt announces free Covid-19 vaccine for people above 18 years
Preparations underway for reopening schools in Jammu for Classes 9 to 12
-
With party legislators under scanner amid allegations of horse-trading, Jharkhand Congress president Rameshwar Oraon on Wednesday said all is well and the party is intact.
"We are intact as a party. Whatever is coming in media is not true. We can't rely on the confessions made before the police (by three arrested individuals)," said Oraon.
Party leader Alamgir Alam reiterated Oraon's claims and denied the allegations against Congress MLAs of meeting BJP leaders to topple the Jharkhand government.
"Some MLAs had come to meet us. We held a discussion related to reports... (of alleged horse-trading). Some revelations were made. All in all, it can be concluded that we're intact as a government and allegations against the MLAs are baseless," said Alam.
Meanwhile, party MLA Irfan Ansari who was accused of meeting with BJP leaders along with another legislator Umashanker Akela denied the allegations. "We are Congress Bhakts, have Congress blood in us. Not at any cost, would we... (ditch our party)," said Ansari.
On Monday, Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahai had claimed that it is an attempt by the BJP to bring down the government by offering money to MLAs as they did in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.
"We are probing the matter. MLAs have not denied their involvement in the offer by BJP," said Sahai.
"It was not acceptable for BJP top leadership to lose Jharkhand. Thrice they attempted to offer money to our MLAs. It's true that they don't offer small amounts, but crores of money. Are all Reserve Bank of India notes with them?" he further alleged.
Recently, Congress MLA Naman Bixal Kongari, in relation to the toppling of the Jharkhand Government, claimed that he was offered a ministerial berth, crores of rupees and added that he turned down the offer and informed Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress are running a coalition government in the state.
Earlier, Ranchi police arrested three people--Abhishek Kumar Dubey, Amit Singh and Niwaran Prasad Mahto--on the complaint filed by Bermo MLA Kumar Jaimangal at the Kotwali police station on July 22 expressing suspicion over destabilising the Hemant-Soren led government in Jharkhand.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU