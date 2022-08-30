J'khand: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent 'BJP's poaching bid'

-
The ruling UPA coalition in Jharkhand is shifting its MLAs to neighbouring Chhattisgarh to prevent the BJP's alleged attempt to poach its legislators during the ongoing political crisis in the state, sources said on Tuesday.
The MLAs are seen leaving Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence in two buses towards the Ranchi airport where a flight has been booked for them to Raipur, sources said.
Soren himself is seen on one of the buses.
A Congress legislator, on condition of anonymity, said that they may be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a state with a non-BJP government.
Sources in the airport also said a flight for Raipur has been booked for the legislators.
Soren's JMM believes that the BJP may make a serious attempt to poach MLAs from it and from the Congress in a bid to topple the government in a manner similar to Maharashtra and there is a need to ringfence the legislators in a safe haven.
Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren's disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case, the Election Commission has sent its decision to state Governor Ramesh Bais on August 25.
Though the EC's decision is not yet made official, there was a buzz that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister's disqualification as an MLA. The Raj Bhavan did not announce anything on this matter since then.
