PM Modi to visit Mangaluru on Sept 2 to inaugurate six key projects

Prime Minister (PM) will visit Mangaluru on September 2 to attend various programmes.

Modi will inaugurate six projects, including Anagha Refinery and berth number 14 at New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT). He will also lay foundation to the Sagarmala project.

Later, the PM will address a convention, which is likely to take place at Goldfinch grounds at Kulur.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra has confirmed the visit of Modi. All preparations including security arrangements have begun ahead of the visit.

Modi will inaugurate first indigenous aircraft carrier war ship INS Vikrant on September 2. He will take part in the public programme in the afternoon and leave for Delhi in the evening.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)