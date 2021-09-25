Launch aggressive poll campaign in Goa: Rahul to Congress leaders

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi is on political tourism in Kerala, says BJP Chief Nadda
Assam: BJP expels 7 more leaders for contesting against party candidates
Govt could withdraw new farm laws considering upcoming UP polls: BJP leader
Congress, AJP hold talks for common oppn candidates in Assam bypolls
Assam assembly elections result: BJP-led NDA leads on 33 seats, Cong+ on 8
-
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has directed the leaders of his party in Goa, where Assembly polls are due in February next year, to launch an aggressive campaign in the state and ensure the defeat of the ruling BJP.
Gandhi gave this direction during a meeting of party leaders, which he chaired in New Delhi on Friday, Congress's Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao said in a statement.
Apart from Rao, party's senior election observer for the Goa Assembly polls P Chidambaram, general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, GPCC president Girish Chodankar and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Digambar Kamat attended the meeting.
"Our leader Rahul Gandhi wants the Congress party in Goa to fulfill the aspirations and respect the sentiments of people of Goa," Rao said.
Gandhi asked the party leaders to launch an aggressive campaign and ensure the defeat of the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly elections, he said.
"We will take along our well-wishers, sympathisers, supporters in our Victory March towards Elections-2022. We are certain to defeat Team BJP," Rao added.
In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, the Congress had won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House, restricting the BJP to 13. However, surprising the Congress, the saffron party had allied with regional parties and came to power.
Over the years, Congress's strength in the Legislative Assembly dwindled to five after many of its MLAs switched sides and joined the ruling BJP.
Gandhi's meeting with the party leaders took place amid indications that the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) may jump into the poll fray in the coastal state.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also gearing up for the polls. Earlier this week, the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal visited the state and announced that if voted to power, his party would ensure that 80 per cent of jobs, including in the private sector, would be reserved for local people. He also assured a monthly remuneration of Rs 5,000 to families dependent on mining and tourism industries till these sectors are normalised.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU