Long way to go before India reverses pre-Covid 'Modi slowdown': Congress

Ahead of the release of GDP numbers for the April-June quarter, the on Wednesday said the figure could show a jump and turn out to be a headline grabber but the real growth is lower than in 2018.

Senior leader said there is still a long way to go before India reverses the pre-Covid "Modi slowdown".

"Jumla Alert: Apr-Jun 2022 quarterly GDP figure later today could show a jump from a year ago. This headline-grabbing number will be due to low-base effect," the general secretary said on Twitter.

"Real GDP in Apr-Jun 2021 was lower than in Apr-Jun 2018! A long way to go before we reverse the pre-Covid Modi slowdown," Ramesh also said.

The GDP numbers for the April-June quarter of 2022-23 are likely to be released on Wednesday by the government.

