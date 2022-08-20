LS polls will be walkover for BJP if Kejriwal pitted against Modi: Himanta

-
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit North Gujarat today ahead of assembly polls
Gujarat polls: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit North Gujarat on August 10
Gujarat Congress is going to merge with BJP soon: Arvind Kejriwal
Kejriwal is Election Bee: Sambit Patra attacks Delhi CM over 'freebie' row
Kejriwal in Gujarat today, to announce another pre-poll 'guarantee'
-
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asserted that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be a walkover for the BJP if Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal is pitted against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He claimed that the Delhi chief minister is not even known in many states, which will lead to a further increase in the BJP's tally in the Lok Sabha.
"Badhiya hai (It will be fine)," Sarma quipped, when asked by reporters whether it will be Modi versus Kejriwal in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
"In any game, say cricket, an opposition is needed. Someone needs to play against Australia also. Modiji versus Kejriwal will be a good game," he said.
The BJP leader claimed that people in many states haven't even heard of Kejriwal and if he is pitted against Modi, BJP will be happy as the party's tally in the Lok Sabha will increase manifold due to it.
"It will amount to a walkover," Sarma asserted.
On allegation by the AAP that the Centre is trying to destroy the healthcare model initiated by Kejriwal's party, the Assam chief minister maintained that Delhi's 'mohalla clinics' cannot be a model for healthcare.
Asserting that Assam's healthcare system, instead, can serve as a model, Sarma said, "If there can be at all a model (for healthcare), people should come down to Assam and see how in every district we are promoting a medical college."
"Delhi's mohalla clinics cannot be a model. No one will come to India to see our healthcare facilities if mohalla clinics become the model," he added, while refraining from elaborating on the alleged shortcomings in the AAP initiative in the national capital.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU