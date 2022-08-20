LS polls will be walkover for BJP if Kejriwal pitted against Modi: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asserted that the 2024 elections will be a walkover for the if Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief is pitted against Prime Minister .

He claimed that the Delhi chief minister is not even known in many states, which will lead to a further increase in the BJP's tally in the .

"Badhiya hai (It will be fine)," Sarma quipped, when asked by reporters whether it will be Modi versus Kejriwal in the 2024 polls.

"In any game, say cricket, an opposition is needed. Someone needs to play against Australia also. Modiji versus Kejriwal will be a good game," he said.

The leader claimed that people in many states haven't even heard of Kejriwal and if he is pitted against Modi, will be happy as the party's tally in the Lok Sabha will increase manifold due to it.

"It will amount to a walkover," Sarma asserted.

On allegation by the that the Centre is trying to destroy the healthcare model initiated by Kejriwal's party, the Assam chief minister maintained that Delhi's 'mohalla clinics' cannot be a model for healthcare.

Asserting that Assam's healthcare system, instead, can serve as a model, Sarma said, "If there can be at all a model (for healthcare), people should come down to Assam and see how in every district we are promoting a medical college."



"Delhi's mohalla clinics cannot be a model. No one will come to India to see our healthcare facilities if mohalla clinics become the model," he added, while refraining from elaborating on the alleged shortcomings in the initiative in the capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)