PM to attend swearing-in ceremony of MDA 2.0 govt in Meghalaya on Tuesday
Manik Saha gets second term as Tripura CM, swearing-in on March 8

A spokesperson of the BJP informed reporters after the meeting that the selection was unanimously endorsed by all MLAs of the party

Topics
Tripura CM | Tripura | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Agartala 

Photo: ANI/Twitter
Photo: ANI/Twitter

Manik Saha was named as the next chief minister of the northeastern state of Tripura at a meeting of the BJP legislative party held here on Monday.

A spokesperson of the BJP informed reporters after the meeting that the selection was unanimously endorsed by all MLAs of the party.

Earlier, there was speculation that Saha, who was made the CM last year in a brand renewal exercise replacing Biplab Kumar Deb, may make way for Union minister Pratima Bhowmik as the chief minister of the sensitive border state.

The swearing-in of the new chief minister will be held on March 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be present at the event.

In the recently held elections, the BJP won 32 seats of the 60-member Assembly while its ally- Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) - won one seat.

Assam Chief Minister and NEDA head Himanta Biswa Darma had visited the state on Sunday to measure the water and held meetings with the Chief Minister and senior party colleagues on the possible formation of the next cabinet.

Party sources said, Sarma also had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Sunday over the composition of the cabinet and its leader to ensure a smooth transition.

BJP national president JP Nadda and Chief Ministers of several BJP-ruled states are expected to also join the swearing-in ceremony.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 20:50 IST

