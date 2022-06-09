Nitish Kumar has all the abilities for becoming President: Bihar Minister

-
ALSO READ
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 declared on biharboard.ac.in: Know the toppers
Bihar govt to take suggestions from all parties on caste-based census
Covid: No need of night curfew in Bihar, says CM Nitish Kumar
Bihar prepares new plan for Nitish Kumar's security ready after attack
-
After the announcement of the presidential poll, Bihar Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar on Thursday said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has all the ability to hold the office of President.
"Being a Bihari, I wish that Nitish Kumar will become President of India. He has brought extremely backward Bihar on the track and if he would be given a chance to work as a President of India, he will give his efforts to bring the country forward in the world," the minister, who belongs to Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United, said.
"Nitish Kumar is not in the race for the post of President but every person would want him to become the President of the country. He is a better candidate for the post and he can hold the responsibility well," he added.
The statement of Sharawan Kumar came at a time when the political relationship of JD-U and BJP are improving in Bihar these days. Recently, Nitish Kumar appreciated the job of Industry Minister and BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain during two public events.
Meanwhile, BJP leaders, including its state President Sanjay Jaiswal, who were critical of the Nitish Kumar government in the past are silent these days.
Even the JD-U and BJP leaders have shown unity during the nominations for Rajya Sabha and MLC candidates. Nitish Kumar, his deputies Tar Kishore Prasad and Renu Devi, and Jaiswal were present during the nominations of NDA candidates.
--IANS
ajk/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU