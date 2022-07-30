Nadda holds road show in Patna ahead of inaugurating BJP cells' meet

-
ALSO READ
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 declared on biharboard.ac.in: Know the toppers
J P Nadda to visit Patna on July 31 to firm up ground level party functions
Amit Shah, J P Nadda to be in Patna next week for two-day BJP event
Bihar MLA Anant Singh gets 10 years in jail in AK-47 recovery case
-
BJP chief J P Nadda on Saturday held a road show in Patna after arriving in the Bihar capital to inaugurate a two-day joint national executive meeting of various cells of the party.
He was received by Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, Union minister Nityanand Rai, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal and state cabinet ministers upon his arrival at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here.
The BJP accorded a rousing welcome to its chief, erecting welcome arches decorated with flowers on the airport premises, while party functionaries gathered on the sides of the road waving party flags and beating drums.
From the airport, Nadda went to Patna High Court where he garlanded a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar.
He then undertook a road show till Jay Prakash Narayan's statue near Gandhi Maidan, which attracted a massive crowd.
Standing atop a flower-decked lorry along with former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, the two deputy CMs and Jaiswal, Nadda waved to the crowds amid cheers by party workers.
A section of party activists also organised a motorcycle rally near Gandhi Maidan to welcome Nadda.
"Later in the day, Nadda will inaugurate Gram Sansad meant to deliberate on central and state government schemes and their implementation. At Gyan Bhavan, he will first inaugurate an exhibition and then address the joint national executive meeting of office-bearers of seven cells of the party around 4 PM," BJP state media-in-charge Rajib Ranjan said.
During the two-day meeting, party leaders will conduct brainstorming over the role of the party cells in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Patna on Sunday to address the valedictory session of the programme on Sunday, following which he and Nadda will return to New Delhi, Ranjan added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU