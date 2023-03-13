Nashik-Mumbai farmers-workers march: Delegation to meet CM Eknath Shinde

Leaders of a farmers-workers march that started from Dindori in Nashik will meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in on Tuesday, one of the organisers said.

The march, organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), started on Sunday and more than 10,000 participants reached Sarul here during the day.

"We will meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mantralaya tomorrow. Former MLA JP Gavit who is leading the march, All India Kisan Sabha state general secretary Ajit Nawale will be part of the delegation," Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) vice president DL Karad told PTI.

The protesters had met district guardian minister Dada Bhuse as well.

The demands include minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,000 per quintal for onions for 2023, Rs 600 per quintal grant for onions, export of onions on large scale, 12-hour supply of electricity for agriculture, reintroduction of Old Pension Scheme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)