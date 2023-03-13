JUST IN
LS speaker must take action against Rahul for London remarks: Giriraj Singh
Business Standard

Parliament adjourned till Tue amid protests over Rahul's remarks, Adani row

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till Tuesday, amid vociferous protests by both treasury benches and opposition members over the issue of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's speech in London

Topics
Parliament | Rahul Gandhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till Tuesday, amid vociferous protests by both treasury benches and opposition members over the issue of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's speech in London.

As soon as Lok Sabha convened at 2 p.m., Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, asked for papers to be laid in the House.

However, Congress members came into the well of House, shouting slogans "We want JPC" while treasury benches were also seen shouting slogans "Rahul Gandhi Maafi Maango" (Rahul Gandhi apologise).

Agrawal urged protesting members to return to their seats, saying that they should allow some business to be transacted.

"All issues would be discussed," he said.

Agrawal also said that the Speaker has disallowed all adjournment motions given by various members.

As protests continued from both treasury benches and opposition members, he adjourned the House till Tuesday.

Rajya Sabha too was adjourned by chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar within minutes of the upper House convening at 2 p.m., amid protests.

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 16:16 IST

