'Not divine right of an individual': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Poll strategist Thursday hit out at over the issue of opposition leadership and said it is not the "divine right of an individual" when the party has lost most of the elections it contested in the last decade, he said.

The opposition leadership should be decided democratically, he said.

"The IDEA and SPACE that # represents is vital for a strong opposition. But Congress' leadership is not the DIVINE RIGHT of an individual especially, when the party has lost more than 90% elections in the last 10 years. Let opposition leadership be decided Democratically." Kishor tweeted.

His comments come a day after Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee said the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) no longer exists.

Kishor had taken potshots at the Congress two months ago and said that those looking for a quick revival of the opposition led by the grand old party following the Lakhimpur Kheri incident are in for a big disappointment as there are no quick-fix solutions to its "deep-rooted problems".

Kishor and his I-PAC team has been working for Trinamool Congress since the assembly poll in West Bengal and is presently working on devising strategies in expanding the party nationally.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)