'One Nation, One Election' need of hour, says BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

-
ALSO READ
Hunar Haat provided economic impetus to artisans, craftsmen: Mukhtar Naqvi
Mukhtar Naqvi lauds PM Modi, calls him an institution of good governance
Naqvi calls population explosion 'problem of country', not religion
Oppn has 'waiting list' of 2 dozen PM candidates without vacancy: Naqvi
Govt on dialysis does not last long: Mukhtar Naqvi on Maharashtra crisis
-
Former Union minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said 'One Nation, One Election' is the need of the hour and that political parties should not have a "prejudiced mindset" on the issue.
In an interaction with journalists, he pitched for holding simultaneous elections, an idea often pushed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said political parties should move forward towards this important electoral reform.
Political parties need to give priority to national interests over political interests so that this "significant and path-breaking" electoral reform takes place, Naqvi said.
Most opposition parties have protested against the idea of holding Lok Sabha and various state assembly polls simultaneously in the country.
With one or other election being held at regular intervals, all political parties remain "election machines all the time".
This also causes wastage of public money and hampers development work. People, too, become unenthusiastic towards this "festival of democracy" due to frequent elections, Naqvi said in a statement.
He noted that Modi, on several occasions, has called for 'One Nation, One Election' but some political parties adopted an apathetic and negative approach towards the issue.
Those who have a habit of "cursing" Modi regularly are unable to digest his honesty, hard work and commitment to "decisions with delivery", Naqvi said, adding that the country's politics is now no longer restricted to a "family cradle". It has become a medium to make people a precious partner in progress and prosperity, he said.
Socio-economic and educational reforms under the Modi government will make India's coming generations and the country's democratic system better and more credible, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU