JUST IN
Kharge hits at Modi govt for stopping scholarships for minority students
Centre, other states can also consider anti-radicalisation cell, says Shah
BJP got Rs 614.53 cr as contributions, Congress Rs 95.46 cr: EC data
United colours of Rajasthan: State Cong chief as Gehlot, Pilot show unity
Gehlot, Pilot put up show of unity ahead of Rahul's yatra in Rajasthan
Bharat Jodo Yatra effect: Rahul Gandhi says he feels more patient now
Azam Khan was 'riot-provoking' minister in SP regime, says UP Dy CM
Economy became fifth largest under a chaiwala: PM Modi slams predecessor
Cong had tied hands of armed forces in acting against terrorism: PM Modi
Both leaders assets to Congress: Rahul Gandhi on Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Kharge hits at Modi govt for stopping scholarships for minority students
Business Standard

Congress takes dig at PM Modi over deaths due to Covid-19 vaccines

The Congress took a swipe at PM Narendra Modi for 'shrugging away' from its responsibility, a day after the government told the Supreme Court that it cannot be held liable to compensate for the deaths

Topics
Congress | Narendra Modi | Modi govt

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress forms screening committee for West Bengal elections

The Congress on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "shrugging away" from its responsibility, a day after the government told the Supreme Court that it cannot be held liable to compensate for the deaths post administration of Covid vaccines.

"First: No deaths due to oxygen shortage. Then: No aid to Covid victims. Now: No accountability for vaccine-related deaths.

"Prime Minister Modi really knows how to shrug away responsibility. A true event manager!" the Congress said on its Twitter handle.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also took a dig, saying this government is never responsible for anything.

"If there is death due to the side effects of Covid vaccine anywhere in the country, then the government is not responsible for it people are getting it as per their wish. This is Modi government's affidavit in the Supreme Court. (Well this government is never responsible for anything)," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, she said, "Thank you Modi ji for quickly traversing the journey from photo on every vaccine certificate to no responsibility."

The government cannot be held liable to compensate for the deaths due to an adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) post administration of Covid-19 vaccines, the Centre has told the Supreme Court.

The affidavit filed in the apex court by the Centre assumes significance in view of the fact that the government has been zealously pursuing the Covid-19 vaccination programme to fight the pandemic and, as per latest reports, over 219 crore doses have been administered.

The affidavit was filed in response to a petition by the parents of two girls who died allegedly due to adverse effects following Covid vaccination.

It claimed vaccines manufactured by third parties had successfully undergone regulatory review, and holding the state directly liable to provide compensation may not be legally sustainable.

"The vaccines in use under the vaccination programme are manufactured by third parties and have successfully undergone thorough regulatory review in India as well as other nations, being recognised globally as safe and effective," it said.

"In these facts, it is most humbly submitted that holding the State directly liable to provide compensation under the narrow scope of strict liability for extremely rare deaths occurring due to AEFIs from the use of vaccines may not be legally sustainable," the affidavit said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Congress

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 17:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU