Sachin Pilot reaches Raje's home turf in train, fans queue up for selfies

It was a different scene in the Jhalawar-bound train from Jaipur on Monday as passengers were seen queuing up to take selfie with former Deputy Chief Minister .

Pilot reached Jhalawar on Monday after three and a half years in the midst of the ongoing political drama for the CM's chair in . He left from Jaipur railway station in the morning.

Passengers in the 3-tier AC compartment were surprised to see Pilot travelling with them.

They started taking selfies with him. As the train reached Sawai Madhopur, supporters reached the station with drums and raised slogans cheering ' Zindabad' and 'I love you'.

Pilot then landed in Jhalawar to participate in the Akhil Bhartiya Yadav Yuva Mahasabha.

Jhalawar is known to be the stronghold of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Political experts are busy exploring the meaning for Pilot to visit Jhalawar in the middle of a political crisis going in the desert state.

Thousands of workers welcomed him on his visit. Pilot left from Jaipur Junction at 9.55 a.m. on Monday. The passengers of the train could not stop themselves from seeing Pilot and requested him for a selfie.

Even Pilot could not refuse them. During this, a crowd of supporters with drums gathered to welcome Pilot at Sawai Madhopur railway station at around 12:25 p.m. Pilot's supporters raised slogans of ' Zindabad' and Sachin Pilot 'I love you'.

Pilot reached Kota railway station at around 2.45 p.m. Here too, a huge crowd of supporters gathered to welcome him. From here, Pilot left for Jhalrapatan by car.

Addressing the gathering in Kota, Pilot said, "We have come to power because of our workers. When I was PCC President, we fought a lot for the poor and farmers. We lived up to their expectations. We are working together in the same direction. In the elections of 2023, the Congress government should be formed again."

This is his first major programme in the Hadoti division before the 2023 assembly elections. The way preparations were made to welcome him from Kota to Jhalawar, many political meanings are being extracted. While some say Pilot's visit suggests that he is preparing for the return of Congress in in 2023, it also suggests that it comes as a challenge for former CM Vasundhara Raje.

Pilot's mother Rama Pilot contested against former CM Vasundhara Raje from Jhalrapatan assembly seat in 2003. However, at that time she had to face defeat.

