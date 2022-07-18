SAD MLA boycotts presidential poll, cites 'sentiments of Sikh community'

-
ALSO READ
Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Tota Singh dies after prolonged illness
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
PM Modi calls up Parkash Singh Badal to enquire about his health
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal seeks ban on exit polls
Samajwadi Party fields RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary for Rajya Sabha polls
-
Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali on Monday boycotted the presidential poll, saying issues related to Punjab remain unresolved and he was not consulted by his party leadership before deciding to back NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu.
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has three legislators in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint opposition pick Yashwant Sinha.
In a video message, Ayali said he is boycotting the poll on his won and the party leadership did not consult him before deciding to extend support to Murmu.
However, the Dakha MLA said he has no opposition to the candidature of Murmu. "But when the party decided to vote for the BJP candidate, I was not consulted. Even the Sikh community was also not consulted," he said.
He alleged that there had always been discrimination against Punjab.
Referring to Punjab issues, Ayali raised the matter of handing over of Punjabi-speaking areas to the state besides the non-resolution of contentious river water sharing issue.
He said after the BJP came to power, there were many expectations from it for the resolution of Punjab issues.
"But our issues remain unresolved," said Ayali in the video.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU