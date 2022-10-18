JUST IN
Andheri East bypoll:MNS chief thanks Fadnavis after BJP withdraws candidate
Andheri East assembly bypoll: Raj Thackeray asks BJP not to field nominee
Gujarat wants 'new engine government' not 'double engine' one: Kejriwal
As Cong prez poll nears climax, focus to shift on Gehlot-Pilot duel in Raj
Shinde govt taking decisions beneficial to people: Chandrakant Patil
Multiple paper leaks in Gujarat, BJP playing with youths' future: Congress
AAP support base increasing in Gujarat with BJP targeting Italia: Gopal Rai
Make 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' a grand success: Maharashtra Cong chief to workers
Gujarat AAP chief appears before NCW, detained by Delhi Police for 2.5 hrs
Bhujbal would have become CM had he not left Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
You are here: Home » Politics » News » West
Rajasthan: BJP wants Speaker to accept resignations of Gehlot loyalists
Business Standard

Sanjay Raut's bail hearing to continue on Oct 21 in money laundering case

A special court on Tuesday said it would continue hearing on October 21 into the bail plea of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case

Topics
Maharashtra | Shiv Sena | Sanjay Raut

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo: PTI)

A special court on Tuesday said it would continue hearing on October 21 into the bail plea of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.

Special Judge M G Deshpande also extended Raut's judicial custody till October 21 after he was produced in the court at the end of his remand on Tuesday.

In the court, Raut met NCP leader Eknath Khadse, who had come there to mark his presence in connection with a money laundering case lodged against him by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The two leaders spoke briefly during which Raut was heard telling Khadse he would be out of the prison soon.

The ED's probe against Raut pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of a Patra Chawl (row tenement) and related financial transactions involving the Sena leader's wife and associates.

On Tuesday, Raut's counsel Ashok Mundargi completed his rejoinder arguments during which he told the court that the allegations levelled against Raut by the ED were inherently unbelievable and cannot be relied upon.

Mundargi told the court that the alleged transactions are from years 2008 to 2012. It has been a decade and the allegation is of only Rs 3.85 crore, he said.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the ED, sought additional time to oppose certain fresh arguments made by Mundargi.

The court agreed and posted the plea for further hearing on October 21 and also extended Raut's judicial custody till then.

The ED arrested Raut in July this year on money laundering charges in connection with the Patra Chawl redevelopment project.

Siddharth Nagar, popularly known as Patra Chawl, in suburban Goregaon is spread over 47 acres and houses 672 tenant families.

In 2008, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) assigned a redevelopment contract for the chawl to Guru Ashish Construction Private Limited (GACPL), a sister company of HDIL (Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd).

The GACPL was supposed to build 672 flats for tenants and give some flats to the MHADA. It was free to sell the remaining land to private developers.

However, according to the ED, the tenants did not get a single flat in the last 14 years, as the company did not redevelop the Patra Chawl, but sold land parcels and floor space index (FSI) to other builders for Rs 1,034 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 16:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU