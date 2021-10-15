Shah attacks Savarkar's critics, says they should have some shame

-
ALSO READ
Top BJP leaders to meet morcha chiefs ahead of Assembly polls in 5 states
PM holds meeting with BJP national secretaries, party chief Nadda
BJP chief in Lucknow to meet district council presidents, block chiefs
Covid: Congress wants to tarnish the image of India, PM Modi, says BJP
Lakshadweep crisis: Amit Shah assures BJP delegation on resolving concerns
-
"Veer" Savarkar's patriotism and valour cannot be questioned, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Friday, as he hit back at those doubting the freedom fighter's commitment to India and its freedom struggle, and asked them to have "some shame".
Shah's comments came against the backdrop of a massive row over Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's recent remark that V D Savarkar, a venerated Hindutva ideologue, had filed mercy petitions before the British at the advice of Mahatma Gandhi.
"How can you doubt the life, the credentials of a man who was sentenced to two life imprisonments, made to sweat like a plodder bullock (kolhu ka bail) to extract oil at this prison. Have some shame," he told a gathering after garlanding the portrait of Savarkar at the cellular prison here where hundreds of freedom fighters were incarcerated during India's long freedom struggle.
Shah said Savarkar had everything that he needed for a good life, but he chose the tough path, which indicated his unwavering commitment to the motherland.
"There cannot be a greater pilgrimage than this cellular jail. This place is a 'mahatirth' where Savarkar experienced inhuman torture for 10 years but did not lose his courage, his bravery," Shah said, addressing an event as part of 75 years of India's Independence which the government is celebrating as "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".
The minister said the sobriquet "veer" was bestowed on Savarkar not by any government but by the people of the country in endorsement of his indomitable spirit and courage. "This title fondly given to him by 130 crore people of India cannot be snatched away," he said.
Shah also laid a wreath at a memorial to the martyrs of the freedom struggle.
He said most people in today's India were born after Independence and so did not get an opportunity to "die for the country". "I urge the youth of today to live for this great nation," he said.
A big row had recently erupted after Rajnath Singh targeted the critics of Savarkar, saying the freedom fighter was being defamed over the mercy petitions.
"Time and again, it was said that he filed mercy petitions before the British government seeking his release from jail...The truth is, he didn't file mercy petitions to get himself released. It is a regular practice for a [jailed] person to file mercy petitions. It was Mahatma Gandhi who asked him to file mercy petitions," Singh had said, drawing criticism from BJP's opponents who called it an "attempt to rewrite history".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU