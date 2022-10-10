JUST IN
Sachin Pilot reaches Raje's home turf in train, fans queue up for selfies
EC allots 'flaming torch' as election symbol to Uddhav faction of Shiv Sena
New poll symbol may bring big revolution for Uddhav-led Sena: Sanjay Raut
Thackeray, Shinde factions of Shiv Sena submit symbols, names to EC
Uddhav moves Delhi HC against EC order freezing Shiv Sena name, poll symbol
Rumours about infighting in Rajasthan Congress 'nonsense': CM Ashok Gehlot
BMC election may hold the key to new shift in Maharashtra political power
EC's Sena order doesn't mean Thackeray faction weak or demoralised: NCP
Thackeray faction calls EC order on Shiv Sena symbol and name 'injustice'
Aaditya Thackeray blames 'traitors' for EC order on party symbol and name
You are here: Home » Politics » News » West
Karnataka: Bommai, Yediyurappa to launch Jana Sankalpa Yatra' tomorrow
Business Standard

Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions re-christened by EC

The Election Commission on Monday allotted new names and symbol to the two factions of the erstwhile Shiv Sena

Topics
Maharashtra | Shiv Sena | Eknath Shinde

IANS  |  Mumbai/New Delhi 

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

The Election Commission on Monday allotted new names and symbol to the two factions of the erstwhile Shiv Sena, which split into Chief Minister Eknath Shinde group and ex-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray group.

Accordingly, the Thackeray group has been given the name of Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and it has been allotted a new symbol of a flaming torch.

Similarly, the breakaway Shinde group has allotted the identity of "Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena" and it has been ordered to submit new options for a symbol by 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The developments came two days after the ECI froze the name of Shiv Sena and its iconic bow-and-arrow symbol ahead of the upcoming by-elections to the Andheri East constituency.

Shiv Sena-UBT Deputy Leader Sushma Andheri has welcomed the EC's decision and said nobody needs an introduction to Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena now led by Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray.

South Mumbai MP of the Sena-UBT Arvind Sawant also hailed the move and said Uddhav Thackeray is "the face of the party", and accused the Shinde faction of "stealing everything, the party, is symbol, the Thackeray family name, etc.", but now the EC decision has cleared the air.

Other Shiv Sena-UBT leaders like Kishore Tiwari, Kishori Pednekar also gave a warm reception to the party's new credentials and a brand new symbol.

The ECI rejected the symbols - trident and mace - demanded by the two factions on grounds that they had religious connotations.

Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre said that these are stop-gap arrangements till the assembly elections and the Shinde group will get the original name and symbol later.

--IANS

qn/vd

A

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 21:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU