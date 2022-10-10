Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions re-christened by EC

-
ALSO READ
'Uddhav-led Shiv Sena will win over 100 seats if mid-term polls are held'
SC to hear on July 20 Thackeray camp's plea on disqualification proceedings
MVA govt lost majority as 38 MLAs withdraw support: Rebel Shinde in SC plea
MVA has lost majority as 38 MLAs have withdrawn support: Shinde in SC plea
Maharashtra political crisis: Shinde calls meeting of rebel MLAs in Assam
-
The Election Commission on Monday allotted new names and symbol to the two factions of the erstwhile Shiv Sena, which split into Chief Minister Eknath Shinde group and ex-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray group.
Accordingly, the Thackeray group has been given the name of Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and it has been allotted a new symbol of a flaming torch.
Similarly, the breakaway Shinde group has allotted the identity of "Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena" and it has been ordered to submit new options for a symbol by 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
The developments came two days after the ECI froze the name of Shiv Sena and its iconic bow-and-arrow symbol ahead of the upcoming by-elections to the Andheri East constituency.
Shiv Sena-UBT Deputy Leader Sushma Andheri has welcomed the EC's decision and said nobody needs an introduction to Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena now led by Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray.
South Mumbai MP of the Sena-UBT Arvind Sawant also hailed the move and said Uddhav Thackeray is "the face of the party", and accused the Shinde faction of "stealing everything, the party, is symbol, the Thackeray family name, etc.", but now the EC decision has cleared the air.
Other Shiv Sena-UBT leaders like Kishore Tiwari, Kishori Pednekar also gave a warm reception to the party's new credentials and a brand new symbol.
The ECI rejected the symbols - trident and mace - demanded by the two factions on grounds that they had religious connotations.
Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre said that these are stop-gap arrangements till the assembly elections and the Shinde group will get the original name and symbol later.
--IANS
qn/vd
A
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 21:43 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU