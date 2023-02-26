Sisodia CBI probe: AAP leaders detained for protesting near agency office

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Police on Sunday detained several AAP leaders, including Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai, protesting near the CBI office where Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is being questioned in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Section 144 has been imposed in the south district, the police said.

The protesters were detained to ensure that the law and order situation doesn't go out of hand, they said.

Confirming their detention, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar said, "We were protesting peacefully but were detained."

Rai, the environment minister in the Delhi government, said the police were taking him away in his car.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rai said, "Modi ji's hooliganism at its peak... I cannot walk without someone's help but police surrounded my car from all sides and forcefully made the person accompanying me get down...

"Policemen barged inside my car and are taking me. This is the height of hooliganism but neither will we be scared nor will we bow down."

The CBI on Sunday began its second round of questioning of Sisodia in connection with the excise policy scam case. He arrived at the heavily-barricaded CBI office after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, officials said.

The AAP leader, accused number one in the CBI FIR, was earlier questioned on October 17, a month before the agency filed its charge sheet on November 25.

The CBI had not named Sisodia in the charge sheet as the central probe agency kept the probe open against him and other suspects and accused, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 14:36 IST

