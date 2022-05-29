Sitharaman, Kannada actor Jaggesh to contest RS poll for BJP from Karnataka

Union Finance Minister and Kannada film actor-turned-politician Jaggesh will be the candidates for the biennial election for the four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka, which will take place on June 10.

Sitharaman is eyeing her second term from after the completion of her six years' tenure as Rajya Sabha member.

The party sprang a surprise by fielding Jaggesh, who hails from Turuvekere in Tumakuru, and set aside the speculation on the outgoing Rajya Sabha member K C Ramamurthy's candidature.

According to party insiders, this move was aimed at wooing the dominant Vokkaliga community and further strengthening the party base in Tumakuru district.

Jaggesh was first elected as Congress MLA in May 2008 only to quit the party and the Assembly membership a year later in 2009, during what is called as Operation Lotus' that brought the strongman B S Yediyurappa to power for the second time soon after a seven-day stint as Chief Minister.

His new political home, the BJP, soon rewarded him with membership to the Legislative Council.

The party fielded the two candidates given its strength in the Assembly.

The sources said the party is still exploring the possibility to field one more candidate with the help of JD(S) and may field K C Ramamurthy as an independent candidate though the JD(S) has announced fielding Kupendra Reddy despite lacking requisite numbers.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former union minister Jairam Ramesh would file his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha election on Monday.

The elections to four seats of Rajya Sabha is necessitated as the term of office of members (Union Finance Minister) and K C Ramamurthy of BJP, and Jairam Ramesh and late Oscar Fernandes of Congress is due to expire on June 30.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)