Sonia Gandhi to take final call on induction of Kishor into party: Report

Congress President Sonia Gandhi will take a final call on the induction of poll strategist Prashant Kishor in the party and has held discussions with several senior leaders on the issue, sources said.
Some of these leaders have raised objections over his inclusion in the party, while others have favoured it as they feel he will bring a lot to the table for the party, they said.
The sources said a decision is pending at Gandhi's end.
The group of 23 leaders, who had written to Gandhi last year seeking an overhaul of the organisation, are also learnt to have objected to his joining the Congress as the matter was discussed among them at a meeting, the sources said.
Kishor had recently met Rahul Gandhi amid talk of his joining the Congress party and assuming a key role of election management.
The matter is, however, pending as no final call has been taken.
Kishor had initially worked with the BJP in the run-up to 2014 Lok Sabha elections and thereafter joined the JD(U) and was the party's vice president.
Kishore also worked with the Congress during the last assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. He also assisted the party in Punjab and was Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's adviser, a post he quit recently.
