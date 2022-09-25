JUST IN
Team Gehlot MLAs threaten to resign ahead of CLP meet to pick his successor
Ghulam Nabi Azad reaches Jammu; likely to launch his party next week
Delhi govt has started process of preparing its budget for 2023-24
Power has gone into heads of BJP leaders: AAP on murder in Uttarakhand
Congress slams Delhi govt's education model, terms it model of fraud
'BJP will be wiped out', says RJD chief Lalu Yadav before leaving for Delhi
Yogi's temple built by 'BJP supporter' to capture land, alleges SP
Shashi Tharoor gets nomination form collected, likely to file on Sep 30
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit acting at behest of BJP, alleges AAP
Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP govt like in UP: PM Modi
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North
Nitish Kumar calls for Congress-comprised 'main front' to oust BJP
Business Standard

Team Gehlot MLAs threaten to resign ahead of CLP meet to pick his successor

The development suggested a worsening power struggle between the CM and Sachin Pilot who was tipped to be Gehlot's replacement after he declared his candidature for Congress president' post

Topics
Ashok Gehlot | Congress | Sachin Pilot

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

High drama unfolded in Rajasthan Sunday evening as a group of Congress MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot headed to the assembly speaker's residence to submit their resignation ahead of a legislature party meeting which was likely to pick his successor.

The development suggested a worsening power struggle between the chief minister and Sachin Pilot who was tipped to be Gehlot's replacement after he declared his candidature for the Congress president's post.

Congress observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken, along with Gehlot, reached the chief minister's residence where the Congress Legislature Party meeting was to be held. Pilot reached there separately. About 25 legislators were present there, sources said.

However, a large group of MLAs loyal to the chief minister who held a meeting at Minister Shanti Dhariwal's residence decided to go to Speaker C P Joshi's residence to submit their resignation.

"We are going to the speaker's residence in a bus and will submit our resignation," state minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas told reporters.

Sources claimed there were around 80 MLAs, including Independents, in the group.

Some of its MLAs said Gehlot's successor should be someone who was instrumental in saving the government during the political crisis in 2020 and not someone who was involved in the bid to topple it, a veiled reference to Pilot.

Another leader, Govind Ram Meghwal, said Gehlot can shoulder both roles, that of the chief minister as well as the party's national president.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ashok Gehlot

First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 21:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU