Trinamool Congress criticises Centre over hike in fuel prices

Coming down heavily on the Modi government over the frequent rise in fuel prices, the Trinamool Congress Sunday demanded a discussion on the issue in Parliament.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien wondered why the BJP government at the was effecting a hike in fuel prices in such a hush- hush manner sans any discussion.

"Sunday morn. Again ! In just 2 weeks after election results, fifth #FuelPriceHike in 6 days," O'Brian tweeted.

"Mr PM and your mantris You blabber about being open to discus ALL issues in #Parliament.You won 4 States. Why be skittish & run away. Come discus PRICE RISE issue in RS next week," he posted in the microblogging site.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said fuel prices are surging in the country due to a rapid hike in global crude oil price.

"Why is the TMC government in West Bengal not effecting a roll back of surcharge on fuel, matching with the Centre's move late last year?" he asked.

After the central government had reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel to some extent last year, several states and union territories had slashed the Value Added Tax (VAT) on the motor fuels, for providing relief to customers.

Petrol price on Sunday was hiked by 50 paise a litre and diesel by 55 paise, taking the total increase in rates since resumption of daily price revision less than a week back to Rs 3.70-3.75 per litre.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

This is the fifth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

