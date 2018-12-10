Tripura writes to Bengal over 'lack of cooperation' for Biplab Deb's visit

Tripura's secretary, in a letter to his Bengal counterpart, has alleged that officials in the state didn't cooperate for Minister Biplab Deb's visit and has sought a probe.

was scheduled to visit Bengal's for BJP's 'rath yatra' on December 7.

In a letter to West Bengal Secretary Malay De, Tripura's L K said that district police officials neither made arrangements for Deb's accommodation and transport, nor they shared his security details.

" neither made arrangements for his accommodation and transport, not shared the security arrangements made/planned for Chief Minister," the letter read.

Requesting him to probe the matter and take action against the erring officials, wrote, "Further suitable instructions may be issued so that such incidents do not happen in future."

After the Calcutta High Court's order, the BJP mega-event did not take place and Biplab also scrapped his Bengal visit.

De on Monday admitted that he has received Gupta's letter.

Along with his letter, also enclosed a letter from Tripura's police chief AK Shukla.

Shukla, in his letter wrote that of Police (Security) reached a day ahead of Deb's visit. Though he had informed local authorities about his arrival, no one came to get him from the station. No arrangement was also made for his stay and he had to spend the night at the station.

Next day, the went to Cooch Behar district police office but officials there declined to share security arrangements made for Biplab Deb's visit, said the letter.

He even dialled Cooch of Police Bholanath Pandey but those also went unanswered.